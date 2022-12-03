169 detained on different charges in seven districts

A total of 169 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in seven districts- Rajshahi, Sylhet, Joypurhat, Noakhali, Cox's Bazar, Barishal and Gopalganj, in recent times.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 161 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district recently.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Wednesday night till Thursday morning, arrested 51 people on various charges in the city.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Thursday morning.

Among the arrestees, 46 had arrest warrants, four were drug addicts and the remaining one was nabbed on another charge.

The law enforcers have also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from the accused in drug cases.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the RMP official added.

Earlier, RMP and DB Police arrested 51 people in separate drives in the city from Tuesday night till Wednesday morning on various charges.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.

Among the arrestees, 36 had arrest warrants, 11 were drug addicts and the remaining four were held on various charges.

The law enforcers have also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs also recovered from the accused in the drug cases.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the RMP official added.

On the other hand, RMP and DB Police arrested 30 people in separate drives in the city from Sunday night till Monday morning on various charges.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Monday morning.

Among the arrestees, 24 had arrest warrants and six were drug addicts.

The law enforcers have also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from their possession during the drives.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the RMP official added.

Meanwhile, RMP and DB Police arrested 29 people in separate drives in the city from Saturday night till Sunday morning on various charges.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Sunday morning.

Among the arrestees, 16 had arrest warrants, 12 were drug addicts and the remaining one was nabbed on another charge.

The law enforcers have also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from their possession during the drives.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the RMP official added.

SYLHET: A five-month-old child, who was stolen from his residence in Savar of Dhaka four days back, has been rescued from the city.

Police have arrested accused Tarmin Akhter Mim, 32, in this connection.

According to police sources, Tarmin Akhter used to live in a house in Malancha area in Savar of Dhaka.

On November 27, Munnaf Khan and his wife went out of their house after keeping the child under the supervision of his grandmother. In the afternoon, the child's grandmother asked neighbours Sharmim Akter and Taramin Akter to look after her grandchild before she went to take bath.

Later on, the woman saw her grandchild was missing from the house.

It was seen in a CCTV footage record that a woman was fleeing from the area taking the child in her lap.

The victim's father lodged a case against three people with Savar Model Police Station (PS).

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Savar Model PS Dipak Chandr Saha said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Sylhet City on Wednesday, and arrested the accused.

Police also rescued the child at that time from the city, the OC added.

JOYPURHAT: Three people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in Sadar and Akkelpur upazilas of the district recently.

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have arrested a man for fraudulence from Passport Office area in the district town on Monday night.

The arrested man is Shahinur Islam, 33, hails from Dhamoirhat upazila in Naogaon District.

RAB-5 Company Commander Major Md Mostafa Zaman said a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Passport Office area in the town at around 10:30pm, and arrested Shahinur Islam along fake recruitment document, two seals and mobile phone sets from his possession.

Shainur during his initial interrogation said he used to cheat with common people by offering them jobs in Bangladesh Army through fake documents.

Recently, he took Tk 10 lakh from a candidate after luring him to offer job in Army during the recruitment examination of this force.

A case has been filed against him with Joypurhat Sadar PS in this connection, the RAB official added.

On the other hand, RAB members arrested two persons from Akkelpur Upazila in the district recently on charge of selling fake gold coins.

The arrested men are: Milon Hossain, 32, son of Abdur Rashid, hails from Kurimadhabpara Village in Sadar Upazila, and Abdul Bari, 50, son of Fazlul Bari, a resident of Mohobbatpur Village in Khetlal Upazila of the district. Both of them are active members of a fraudsters' gang in the district.

RAB-5 Joypurhat Camp Company Commander Major Md Mostafa Jaman said following the complaint lodged by one Jahurul Islam, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Ismailpur Bazar under Akkelpur Upazila on November 23 last, and arrested the duo.

A case was filed with Akkelpur PS against the arrested in this regard, the RAB official added.

NOAKHALI: Police arrested a man along with 1,130 kilograms of OMS rice from Sadar Upazila in the district on Tuesday.

The arrested person is Md Abdul Hakim, 47, son of late Abdur Rashid, a resident of Ward No. 6 Gopai Village under Noakhali Municipality. He was the owner of Hakim Departmental Store at Dutterhat Bazar in the municipality.

Superintend of Police (SP) Md Shahidul Islam said on information that Abdul Hakim hoarding a large quantity of OMS rice in his shop, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Ward No. 6 Dutterhat Bazar on Tuesday, and seized the rice.

The team, later, arrested the shop owner Abdul Hakim.

Necessary steps will be taken against him, the SP added.

UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: Members of RAB-15, in a drive, arrested a fake RAB man from Ukhiya Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

The arrested person is Abu Taher, 35, son of Mohammad Mia, a resident of Ward No. 9 Kamaler Bari area under Palangkhali Union in the upazila.

RAB-15 Cox's Bazar Camp Senior Assistant Director (Media and Law) Additional SP (ASP) Md Abu Salam Chowdhury confirmed the matter.

He said on information that someone demanded extortion money to some shop owners at Palangkhali in the name of RAB, a team of the elite force conducted a drive there in the afternoon, and arrested Abu Taher.

After filing of a case with Ukhiya PS, the arrested person was handed over to police, the ASP added.

BARISHAL: DB Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with fake money from Nathullabad area in the city on Sunday noon.

The arrested man is Md Nazrul Islam Bablu, 43, son of late Abdul Mannan Hawlader, a resident of Narikelbaria area under Shuktaghar Union in Rajapur Upazila of Jhalakati District.

Barishal Metropolitan Police (BMP) Media Cell sources confirmed the matter at noon.

The BMP media cell sources said on information, a team of DB Police conducted a drive in Ward No. 29 Nathullabad area in the city at around 1:15pm, and arrested Nazrul along with 60 fake notes of Tk 1,000.

BMP Media Cell Sub-Inspector Tanjil Ahmed confirmed the matter, adding that a case was filed against him with Airport PS in this connection.

GOPALGANJ: Police arrested a death-row convict of the district from Ashulia in Dhaka recently.

The arrested man is Khalid Fakir, 35, son of Babul Fakir, a resident of Chandradighalia Natunchar Village in Sadar Upazila of Gopalganj District.

Police arrested him from Ashulia area in Dhaka in the afternoon on November 24 last.

Police sources said Khalid Fakir along with his associates killed auto-bike driver Jahidul Islam, son of Nazrul Molla of Golabaria Village in Sadar Upazila, in Bijoypasha area on the Dhaka-Khulna highway on September 26, 2013 to snatch the auto-bike.

A court in the district on November 25 sentenced five people including Khalid Fakir to death while the accused were absconding.

Gopalganj Sadar PS Inspector (Investigation) Shital Chandra Pal confirmed the matter, adding that the arrested was sent to jail following a court order.





















