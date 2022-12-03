Video
Saturday, 3 December, 2022
Home Countryside

Increasing education budget stressed in Gaibandha

Published : Saturday, 3 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Our Correspondent

A consultation on education budget going on in Gaibandha Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the town on Wednesday. photo: observer

GAIBANDHA, Dec 2: Speakers at an education budget consultation on Wednesday in the district stressed the need for enhancing the budgetary allocation to the education sector in order to help build an enlightened nation.
"As it is not possible to ensure overall development of the country  without education, the government should allocate minimum 20 per cent fund of the total budget for education", they said.
While addressing the consultation held in the auditorium of Gaibandha Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the district town, they made the remark.
The education budget consultation was jointly organized by Sinnomul Mahila Samity (SMS) and Campaign for Popular Education, in association with Education OutLoud-ASA Project.
Additional Deputy Commissioner ((ADC-Revenue) Robiul Hasan addressed the function as the chief guest.
Assistant District Primary Education Officer Robiul Islam, Vice-Principal of Sundarganj Mahila Degree College Nasrin Sultana, Vice-Principal of Gaibandha Govt. College Professor Dr. Sabur Uddin, and Principal of Gaibandha Technical Training College Engineer Abdur Rahim spoke as special guests.
It was moderated by Assistant Director of SMS ABM Masudunnabi Lipon.
Among others, Sadar Upazila Secondary Education Officer Abu Sayeed, Executive Director of Uddyog Zillur Rahman Khondoker, President of Shishu Unnayon Sangstha Dr. Shafiul Islam, Public Relations Coordinator of SKS Foundation Ashraful Alom, Head Teacher Roknuzzaman Raruque and Journalist Sarker Mohammad Shahiduzzaman were present.  
In the last budget, only 12.1 per cent of the total budget has been kept for the education sector.
They also demanded allocating budget for districts  on the basis of demand and necessity with a view to taking the backward districts towards desired development.
ADC sought cooperation from all to make the education programme of the government a success to help build an enlightened nation.
About 50 participants from different organizations took part in the   function.


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd.
