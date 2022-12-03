Video
Farmers get fertiliser, seeds at Bauphal

Published : Saturday, 3 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Our Correspondent

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI, Dec 2: Fertiliser and seeds were distributed among 5,500 small and marginal farmers in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Thursday.
Bauphal Upazila Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) organized the distribution programme on the Upazila Parishad premises.
Former Chief Whip ASM Feroz, MP, was present as the chief guest at the distribution programme with Bauphal Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Al Amin in the chair.
Patuakhali District DAE Deputy Director Md Nazrul Islam, Bauphal Upazila Parishad Vice-Chairman Mosarraf Hossain Khan, Female Vice-Chairman Maryam Begum Nishu and Upazila Agriculture Officer Shawkat Hossain, among others, were also present during the distribution.
Chief guest ASM Feroz said no people in the country are starving during the tenure of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The per capita income of the people of Bangladesh has increased even in the midst of the epidemic corona. Solvency has increased.


