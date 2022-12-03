Video
Date juice extraction begins at Fulbari

Published : Saturday, 3 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Our Correspondent

An extractor preparing a date tree to collect juice. The photo was taken recently from Purbafulmati at Fulbari. photo: observer

FULBARI, KURIGRAM, Dec 2: Extractors are passing busy time in collecting raw juice, processing and making molasses-patali in Fulbari Upazila of the district.  
With the winter falling, cold is being felt from afternoon to 8 am in the upazila.
They finished their advance tree preparation before the juice collection time. The juice collection and processing have been going on for the last 10-15 days.  
A visit to different unions of the upazila found date collection activities. Many extractors were seen producing molasses.
Commercial date trees are not available in fallow lands in the upazila. But farmers have planted date trees along land isles and roads on a commercial basis.   
Like every year extractor Shukkur Ali, 46, has come to Fulbari from Bagha Upazila of Rajshahi. He is commercially collecting juice and producing molasses.
He has been continuing this seasonal business for the last 35 years. Shukkur Ali and his brother will stay at Fulbari for 4-5 moths.
On contract basis, they are collecting juice from 140 trees of different farmers. Molasses-patali of date is demanded, and if the weather goes fair, he will be benefitted, he added.  
Extractors Abdul Rashid and Reazaul Islam of Nawdanga area said, they have come from 1/1.5 kilometre distance for juice collection. Like the last year they have taken contracts of 30-40 trees. Under the contract, tree owners will get 2.5-3kg molasses per tree.
This year straw price is higher than last year's. That is why they are selling molasses at Tk 180-200 per kg. After adjusting all costs, they are expecting to get a profit of Tk 60,000-70,000.
Principal Abdul Hanif Sarkar of Nawdanga School & College said, earlier date juice drinking would begin in a festive manner in every village in the winter season; this charm is no longer available; date trees are decreasing day by day.
Upazila Agriculture Officer Nilufar Yasmin said, there are 3,000 date trees in six unions of the upazila; if date trees are grown commercially, farmers will be benefitted; date trees don't need extra care.
The agriculture department is advising all for planting date trees around living houses, on pond banks and along roadsides, she maintained.


