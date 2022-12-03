Eight people found dead in seven districts

Eight people including a woman and a minor child have been found dead in separate incidents in seven districts- Khagrachhari, Moulvibazar, Chattogram, Sirajganj, Rajshahi, Natore and Munshiganj, in four days.

KHAGRACHHARI: Police recovered the throat-slit body of a man in Guimara Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Ramjan Ali, 34, son of Yunus Sikdar, hailed from Khulshir area of Chattogram City.

According to police sources, locals spotted the body of the man in Sindukchhari Pangkhimura area under Guimara Upazila at night and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Khagrachhari Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Guimara Police Station (PS) Mohammad Rashid confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

SREEMANGAL, MOULVIBAZAR: Police recovered the body of an elderly man from a tea garden in Sreemangal Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 65, could not be known immediately.

Police sources said locals spotted the body of the man at Section No. 5 in Kakiachhara Outpost under Fulchhara Tea Garden in the upazila in the morning and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore no injury marks.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Sreemangal PS Tirthangar Das said it is assumed that the man might have died of drinking excessive alcohol.

However, the actual reason of his death would be known after getting the autopsy report, the SI added.

Sreemangal PS OC Md Jahangir Hossain Sarder confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased.

CHATTOGRAM: Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) on Thursday morning recovered the severed head of five-year-old Ayat, who was abducted and murdered in Chattogram, from a canal in the port city.

PBI Inspector in Chattogram Illias Khan said that they recovered the head from a canal near a sluice gate in EPZ area on Akmal Ali Road, following information from the accused Abir.

He said two teams of 25 PBI personnel have been searching for Ayat's remains for the last three days at the spot where the remains were dumped.

"Ayat's face has been disfigured and it is difficult to identify, but it should be her head," he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ayat's remains were recovered from the canal on Akmal Ali Road in the city.

On November 25, PBI arrested Abir Ali, 20, for kidnapping and murdering Alina Islam Ayat, 10 days after the child went missing.

Accused Abir, an ex-tenant of the deceased's family, kidnapped the child on November 15 for ransom when she was on her way to a mosque for Arabic lessons in Bandartila area in Chattogram.

Abir strangled the girl to death and later, chopped her body into six pieces. He subsequently dumped the body parts after wrapping those in two bags on the beach in the city's Kattali area.

Ayat's father Sohel Rana lodged a general diary with the local PS after she went missing, police said. Abir was put on another seven-day remand on Monday on completion of his two-day remand. Abir's parents Azharul Islam and Aleya Begum were placed on a three-day remand on Tuesday.

SIRAJGANJ: The body of Sirajganj Zilla Parishad accountant has been recovered from a room of a Dak Bungalow in the district town on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Surjit Majumder, 40, son of late Rabindra Mazumder, hailed from Radhanagar area of Pabna Town. He lived in a room of the Zilla Parishad Dak Bungalow in Sirajganj Town for work purpose.

Police sources said Surjit went sleep in his room on Tuesday night. As he did not respond despite of calling for long on Wednesday morning, locals informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police rushed to the scene and broke opened the door of his room, and found his body hanging from the ceiling.

Police, later, recovered the body and sent it to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police primarily assumed that Surjit might have committed suicide.

The deceased's elder brother Subir Majumder alleged that there is no reason so that his brother might commit suicide. He termed the incident as murder, and demanded justice over it.

Subir lodged a case with Sirajganj Sadar PS in this regard.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) (Crime and Operation) Samiul Alam said the actual reason behind his death would be known after getting the autopsy report.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter, the ASP added.

Sirajganj Sadar PS OC Humayun Kabir confirmed the incident.

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: Police recovered the bodies of an elderly man and his wife from their residence in Bagha Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased were identified as Nazim Uddin, 75, and his wife Ambia Begum, 65. They were residents of Amarpur Beelpara Village under Bausha Union in the upazila.

Police sources said neighbours spotted their bodies lying in the house at around 7am and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police primarily assumed that the couple might have committed suicide as they had been frustrated.

Bagha PS OC Sazzad Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that the actual reason behind their death would be known after getting the autopsy report.

NATORE: Police recovered the body of a man in Naldanga Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Naldanga PS OC Abul Kalam said locals spotted the body of the man wrapped in a sack inside a drum near the Mofapara Bridge in Senbhag Laxmikole area of the upazila in the morning and the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police assumed that he might have been murdered, and the killer tried to dump his body there.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the killing, the OC added.

MUNSHIGANJ: Police recovered the body of a young man in Sirajdikhan Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

According to police sources, locals spotted the body of the youth lying in Ramerkhola area on the Dhaka-Mawa highway in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Munshiganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Sirajdikhan PS Inspector Azgar Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.



















