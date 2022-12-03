Video
Saturday, 3 December, 2022, 10:31 AM
Discussion on formation of Sukanta Foundation held in Gopalganj

Published : Saturday, 3 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Our Correspondent

GOPALGANJ, Dec 2: A discussion meeting was held in Kotalipara Upazila of the district regarding the formation of 'Kabi Sukanta Foundation'.
The discussion was held in Kotalipara Upazila Parishad hall room on Wednesday evening.
Gopalganj Deputy Commissioner Shahida Sultana was present as the chief guest at the programme presided over by Kotalipara Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Ferdous Wahid.
Kotalipara Upazila Awami League General Secretary Aynal Hossain Sheikh, Kotalipara Upazila Parishad Vice-Chairman Abdul Khalek Hawladar, Upazila Agriculture Officer Nitul Roy, Kotalipara Municipality Panel Mayor Mizanur Rahman Mithu, Kotalipara union Parishad Chairman Aminuzzaman Khan Milan, Bheem Chandra Bagchi, Samar Chand Mridha Khokon, Tushar Madhu and journalist Ratan Sen Kangkan, among others, also spoke at the discussion.
UNO Ferdous Wahid said they have taken various initiatives to spread the ideals of poet Sukanta Bhattacharya among the present youth society. As a part of this, they are going to form 'Kabi Sukanta Foundation'.


