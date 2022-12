25th anniversary of Chittagong Hill Tracts Peace Accord was celebrated







The 25th anniversary of Chittagong Hill Tracts Peace Accord was celebrated in Kaptai Upazila of Rangamati on Friday in a befitting manner. Kaptai Zone Commander of Bangladesh Army Lt Col Md Nur Ullah Juwel, PSC, inaugurated the day's programmes at Kaptai Army Zone in the morning. photo: observer