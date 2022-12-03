One to die, seven get life term in murder, drug cases

Separate courts in two days sentenced a man to death and seven others to life-term of imprisonment in different murder and drug cases in three districts- Gazipur, Cox's Bazar and Natore.

GAZIPUR: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced a man to death for killing his wife in Sardaganj area in the city in 2020.

Gazipur District and Sessions Judge Mumtaz Begum handed down the verdict.

The condemned convict is Saiful Islam Shariful, 45, a resident of Ramkala area in Nilphamari District.

Makbul Hossain Kajal, public prosecutor (PP) of the court, confirmed the matter.

According to the prosecution, On December 7, 2020, Shariful killed Mohsena Akter due to a family dispute.

The deceased's brother Saddam Hossain lodged a murder case with Kashimpur Police Station (PS) in this connection.

Police, later, submitted a charge-sheet against the accused to the court after completing investigation of the case on March 10, 2021.

Following this, the judge delivered the verdict after examining the case records and taking depositions of 15 witnesses.

COX'S BAZAR: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced six people to life-term of imprisonment for killing the then Zilla Parishad member Khairul Amin Shikder in Maheshkhali in 1990.

Cox's Bazar Additional District and Sessions Judge Abdullah Al Mamun handed down the verdict at around 2pm.

The condemned convicts are: former mayor of Maheshkhali Municipality Sarwar Azam, his brothers incumbent Upazila Parishad Vice-Chairman Moulvi Jahir Uddin, and Nasir Uddin; former chairman of Maheshkhali Union Parishad Shamsul Alam, Advocate Hamidul Haque, and Sadhan Das.

The court also fined them Tk 1 lakh each.

PP of the court Faridul Alam confirmed the matter.

According to the prosecution, Khairul Amin Shikder, son of Hamza Mia Shikder and the then member of Cox's Bazar Zilla Parishad, was shot to death at Gorakghata Bazar in Maheshkhali on April 9, 1990.

The deceased's elder brother Mahmudul Karim lodged a murder case with Maheshkhali PS accusing 25 people on the same day.

After investigation, CID police submitted the charge-sheet to the court on November 22 in 1990 against 26 people.

Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Thursday noon.

NATORE: A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced a man to life-term in jail in a drug case filed in 2021.

Natore Senior District and Sessions Judge Sharif Uddin delivered the judgement.

The condemned convict is Moinul Islam, 44, son of Tariqul Islam, a resident of Namorajarampur Village under Sadar Upazila in Chapainawabganj District.

The court also fined him Tk 1 lakh, and in default, he has to suffer one more year in jail.

According to the prosecution, members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-5 from Natore Camp conducted a drive in Manikpukur area on the Bonpara-Hatikumrul highway in Baraigram Upazila of the district on April 17, 2021.

During the drive, the elite force members arrested Moinul along with 600 grams of heroin worth about Tk 48 lakh.

Later on, RAB filed a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Baraigram PS against Moinul.

After investigation, police submitted the charge-sheet to the court.

Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Wednesday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.









