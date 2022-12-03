Video
Home Countryside

RU Journo Dept to hold reunion Dec 24

Published : Saturday, 3 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
RU Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Dec 2: The 30th anniversary and reunion-2022 of the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism of Rajshahi University (RU) will be held on December 24.
The date was announced by Chairman of the department Professor Dr. Mustak Ahmed at a preparatory meeting held in a city restaurant recently.
A rally will be brought out from in front of the department at 9 am, followed by breakfast at 10 am, remembrance and experience exchange at 11 am, lunch at 1 pm and cultural function at 2:30 pm.
To participate in the reunion, interested former students have to go through a registration process on Google Form by December 15. On this occasion, the department will publish a commemorative.
Professor Dr Mostak Ahmed, also convenor of the reunion celebration committee in the university  said, the 30th anniversary and reunion event will be organized in a grand manner; ex-students of the department are requested to complete their registration by paying the fee within the specified time.


