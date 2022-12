HATIYA, NOAKHALI, Dec 2: A workshop was held in Hatiya Upazila of the district to formulate an integrated action plan to build a social movement for preventing drug abuse.

Hatiya Upazila administration organized the programme at the Upazila Parishad hall room on Wednesday in collaboration with Noakhali Department of Narcotics Control (DNC).

Hatiya Upazila Nirbahi Officer Selim Hossain presided over the programme.