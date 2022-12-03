Video
Home Countryside

Aman procurement drive likely to fail at Dhamoirhat

Published : Saturday, 3 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Our Correspondent

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON, Dec 2: The government paddy-rice procurement drive is likely to fail in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district due to farmers' reluctance.
This year the paddy procurement target has been fixed at 1,194 metric tons (mt) in the upazila of the district at Tk 28 per kilogram (kg).
According to sources at Upazila Food Control Office, the procurement campaign started on November 17, 2022. It will continue till February 28, 2023.
Paddy of 1 to 3mt will be procured from farmers each on the basis of categories.
A total of 244mt rice will be collected from 25 mill owners in the upazila at Tk42 per kg.
Farmer Faruq Aziz Kamal of Moishor Village said, paddy is selling at higher price in the open market than the official fixed rate; and farmers are selling their paddy in the market without any hassle.
Farmers have to face different types of hassles in the case of giving paddy to food godowns, counting extra labour cost, they added.
At present, Swarna Paddy-5 is selling at Tk 1,220 per maund while BINA Paddy-17 at Tk 1,300.
Dhamoirhat Upazila Food Controller Md Ataur Rahman said, farmers are showing their reluctance to give paddy due to higher market rate.
Aman paddy was cultivated on about 20,400 hectares of land in the upazila this year. Yielding has been good without pest attack.


