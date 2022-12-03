No raise in people’s income with shot up expenses

Dear Sir,



Consumers are in a suffocating situation due to continued inflation. Starting from rice, all daily commodities are being sold at increased rates. The price of baby food is skyrocketing. Worryingly, the instability in the commodity market is not reducing due to the syndicate's control for a long time. In this, the government has increased the price of sugar and soybean oil one more time.



People's income is not increasing even if the expenditure increases. The development of the private sector is shrinking day by day. Other than the government sector, people's income has not increased. Many lost their jobs in the economic downturn; Income has decreased for many. Most people are unable to save after meeting their daily needs. Rather, he is running the family by breaking the previous savings. The question is, those who do not have savings, what will they do?



People's suffering has increased due to this imbalance of income and expenditure. Market inventory has to be cut. Many products have to be eliminated. If the nutritional quality of food decreases, it will affect the manpower sector. In this situation, the scope of social security should be increased for the protection of low income and poor people.



Ashikujaman Syed,

Bioinformatics Research Lab,

Center for Research Innovation and Development (CRID)