

Hill tracts under the grip of ‘Toll collectors’



An armed terrorist- cum- extortionist group has reportedly been collecting at least Tk 1,000crore every year from private, public sector workers, businessmen, and residents of Bandarban, Rangamati and Khagrachhari areas.



However, the extorted money reportedly fills up the coffers of six extremist groups: United People's Democratic Front (UPDF), UPDF (Democrats), Parbatya Chattogram Jana Sanghati Samity (JSS-Santu), Jana Sanghati Samity (Reformists), Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) and Mog National Party (MNF). The groups have unofficially fixed different rates of toll depending on the nature of business and profession.



Most worryingly, any refusal of paying the demanded toll results in abduction, sexual harassment and even murder. What is even more concerning is the nexus of militant outfit Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya's alleged engagement with the mentioned six groups.



Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya has been allegedly carrying out its extremist activities by renting space from Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) and investing huge money earned through extortion to procure arms to train up their members. Such radical activities coupled with rampant extortions are not only fast deteriorating the law and order situation in the hill tracts, but unquestionably fomenting separatist outlook inviting cross border tension.



In CHT, members of law enforcement agencies including RAB, police and army personnel are deployed in establishing peace there. Despite their presence, such unbridled rise in extortion definitely calls into question efficacy and professionalism of the deployed law enforcers there.



We believe, mere increase of more law enforcement members will hardly achieve the target. There is no alternative to come out of the age old stereotype security system to keep pace with the fast changing tactic and mode of criminal activities.



What needs to put in mind is that the social, economic and cultural reality of the CHT is totally different than other parts of the country. As a result, the nature of the crisis in CHT is also different. There is no denying that preventing criminal activities is not that easy in the CHT due to its complex geographical stature.



We believe such law and order situation in CHT calls for immediate intervention of the government's highest quarter. Peaceful co-existence in the hills has been continuing since time immemorial. It cannot be thwarted for the unlawful activities of a few bad eggs. Government must remain on high alert in this regard and ensure safe and secured living conditions for the inhabitants in the hill tracts. We are disturbed in the manner innocent inhabitants of Chittagong Hill Tracts have turned into hostage to an organised gang of extortionists and extremists. A news report front-paged in this daily on Thursday, when the country was marking the 25th year of CHT Peace Accord, only suggests inept administration to be functioning in the region.An armed terrorist- cum- extortionist group has reportedly been collecting at least Tk 1,000crore every year from private, public sector workers, businessmen, and residents of Bandarban, Rangamati and Khagrachhari areas.However, the extorted money reportedly fills up the coffers of six extremist groups: United People's Democratic Front (UPDF), UPDF (Democrats), Parbatya Chattogram Jana Sanghati Samity (JSS-Santu), Jana Sanghati Samity (Reformists), Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) and Mog National Party (MNF). The groups have unofficially fixed different rates of toll depending on the nature of business and profession.Most worryingly, any refusal of paying the demanded toll results in abduction, sexual harassment and even murder. What is even more concerning is the nexus of militant outfit Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya's alleged engagement with the mentioned six groups.Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya has been allegedly carrying out its extremist activities by renting space from Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) and investing huge money earned through extortion to procure arms to train up their members. Such radical activities coupled with rampant extortions are not only fast deteriorating the law and order situation in the hill tracts, but unquestionably fomenting separatist outlook inviting cross border tension.In CHT, members of law enforcement agencies including RAB, police and army personnel are deployed in establishing peace there. Despite their presence, such unbridled rise in extortion definitely calls into question efficacy and professionalism of the deployed law enforcers there.We believe, mere increase of more law enforcement members will hardly achieve the target. There is no alternative to come out of the age old stereotype security system to keep pace with the fast changing tactic and mode of criminal activities.What needs to put in mind is that the social, economic and cultural reality of the CHT is totally different than other parts of the country. As a result, the nature of the crisis in CHT is also different. There is no denying that preventing criminal activities is not that easy in the CHT due to its complex geographical stature.We believe such law and order situation in CHT calls for immediate intervention of the government's highest quarter. Peaceful co-existence in the hills has been continuing since time immemorial. It cannot be thwarted for the unlawful activities of a few bad eggs. Government must remain on high alert in this regard and ensure safe and secured living conditions for the inhabitants in the hill tracts.