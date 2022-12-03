Video
Khalid seeks support for BD's greener maritime industry initiatives at IMO

Published : Saturday, 3 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury has called on the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) and major maritime partners to strengthen their support for Bangladesh's initiatives towards a greener maritime industry in the country by 2050.
"To transition to a greener maritime industry, Bangladesh, landlocked developing countries (LLDCs) and small island developing states (SIDS) require financial, technological, and knowledge support from the IMO and major maritime partners," the state minister said at the "50 Years of Bangladesh Maritime Industry: The Road to Decarbonization" organised by the Bangladesh High Commission in London during the 128th IMO Council held in IMO headquarters in the same city.
"Bangladesh is currently partnering with the IMO in its SENSREC project phase-III for safe and environmentally responsible ship recycling; and has already contributed substantially to global decarbonisation by reducing, reusing, and recycling steel as the world's leading ship recycling nation," Khalid said.
Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK and Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the IMO Saida Muna Tasneem said, "The government under the pro-climate leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has set a vision and a mission for decarbonisation of the country's shipping sector by 2050 in line with initial IMO GHG reduction strategy."    -UNB



