

Butterfly fair held at JU

JU Zoology Department organised the fair on the Zahir Raihan auditorium premises of the university to raise awareness among people to conserve butterfly in the environment.

JU Pro Vice Chancellor (Administration) Prof Sheikh Md Manzurul Huq inaugurated the fair as the chief guest by releasing balloons at 10:00am. The day-long fair featured a drawing competition for children, photography exhibition, butterfly exhibition, butterfly-shape kite flying competition for children, butterfly race, debate competition and documentary exhibition on 'Butterfly and its Habitat'.

This year, Butterfly Award-2022 was given to 'Tarupallab' organization for its contribution on conserving nature and Butterfly Young Enthusiast-2022 award was given to Dipto Biswas of Dhaka University's Zoology department.

Mentionable, the Zoology department of JU in association with Cute Ltd, Prokriti O Jibon Foundation and Channel I has been organizing the fair since 2010. -BSS



