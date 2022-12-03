3 drug peddlers held in B’baria

BRAHMANBARIA, Dec 02: Police in a drive held three drug peddlers with 53-kg of ganja from Kasba upazila of the district on Friday.

The detainees were identified as Munna Dhali, 24, hailed from Sadar Upazila, Md Russel, 25, resident in Kasba Upazila and Wahidun Nabi, 26, an inhabitant in Cumilla district.

Officer-in-Charge of Kasba Thana Mohammad Mohiuddin said, on information a team of police stopped a truck on Kasba-Syedabad Road and held them with the ganja after searching the truck.

A case was filed with Kasba Thana in this connection. -BSS









