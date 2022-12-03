FM reaches Assam to attend ‘Silchar-Sylhet Festival’

Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen on Friday crossed the Shewla Land Port at Sylhet border and reached Silchar of Indian northeastern state Assam to attend the first "Silchar-Sylhet Festival-2022".

After reaching at Sutarkandi border in Indian part, the Bangladesh foreign minister expressed his deep satisfaction and thanked Indian authority for giving him and his delegation a warm welcome, a foreign ministry press release said here.

"After 50 years, I am privileged to cross the Bangladesh-India border through Shewla-Sutarkandi and myself and my delegation are pleased with the cordial welcome they extended to us," Momen said.

The Foreign Minister as a chief guest attended the two-day festival '1st Silchar-Sylhet Festival-2022' which was inaugurated this evening.

On Saturday, the second day of the festival, number of events titled; Panel Discussion on Trade and Commerce, Tribal and Culinary Festival, Panel Discussion on "Our Rivers, Our Water, Our Climate," Festival of Language and Literature are scheduled to be held. -BSS









