

World Vision working to restore rights of disabled thru religious faiths

For this reason, the World Vision is sensitising and capacitating religious leaders including Muslim, Hindu and Christian on disability in Barishal, Pirojpur districts to create inclusive society where children, persons with disabilities valued with dignity, respect and justice.

After the sensitisation and training sessions of World Vision, many of the participants are doing a lot of social work including reducing misconceptions discrimination around disabilities, creating awareness of their rights following religious guidance.

While visited Barishal and Pirojpur districts this correspondent found that the World Vision has trained more than two hundred Muslim, Hindu and Christian religious leaders. After receiving training, these religious leaders are talking about the rights of persons with disabilities in the society among the community people.

In particular, during prayers in mosques, worship in temples and religious observances in Christian churches, various discussions were held on the meaningful inclusion of disabilities in the society.

World Vision has been working on this inclusive initiative in three upazilas of Barishal and Pirojpur districts since April 2022. So far, they have trained over 200 religious leaders. These trainings provide on the concepts of dignified social inclusion and disability issues, calling for respect, upholding the dignity of children with disabilities and their families, and extending support to them.

World Vision's senior director (Operations and Programme) Chandran Z Gomez told the Daily Observer that the main objective of this project is to make people understand that persons with disabilities are not overburden to a family and not a curse in society. God has created human beings in the divine image. So, person with disabilities has the rights to live like other human beings.

He said, "We are raising awareness about the rights of disabilities through religious leaders. Muslim, Hindu and Christian religious leaders are being trained on a regular basis with a target to reach the highest number of religious leaders from the locality. He also said that this programme will be rolled out across the country in the future."

He further said that each person with disability has unique potential and they should be nurtured in such a way that they can contribute to the community in the future. World Vision is working relentlessly with the persons with disability in Bangladesh.

Maulana Abul Hossain, General Secretary of Bangladesh Imam Samiti, Bhandara upazila branch in Pirojpur district told Daily Observer that the government has taken various agendas to establish the rights of persons with disabilities in the society. Until now, the disabilities were neglected and stigmatised in many ways in society. But we are discussing the rights of disabilities in sermons because of World Vision's training of religious leaders. Because of this, common people are becoming aware of their rights and the acceptance for persons with disabilities in mainstream is increasing gradually.

He said, Islam has given equal rights to persons with disabilities. So, they should be mainstreamed. Everyone in the society should support them in performing the religious practice, and this is not a mere charity, rather our responsibility as human being, as a citizen.

Maulana Abul Hossain said, the children with disabilities used to be neglected in various ways when they went to educational institutions and mosques. But, after World Vision training, people's perception has been changed.

Bangladesh Brahmon Sangsad Barisal District Branch Member Secretary Sanjib Kumar Singh Barman told the Daily Observer, "Disabilities are not a curse. They are human beings like us. There are many superstitions about disabilities in society. World Vision has trained religious leaders on the rights of disabilities. After that we sensitised persist Hindhu community leader in 644 temples in Barishal metropolitan and city area to establish rights of disable children and people."

Barishal Catholicore Bishop Rt Rev Shourobh Pholia said, everyone should come forward for the rights of all children, with or without disabilities. God created those who resisted. So, they have to cooperate in observing the religious rules.

He said, there are many prejudices about disabilities in society. It is not acceptable in any religion. Jesus Christ always respected his disabilities. Everyone should cooperate so that people with disabilities can easily follow the religious rules, so that they can come to the church.

This project is closely working with different departments of local government to establish the rights of disable people and continue until September 2025.



