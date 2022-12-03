Video
Saturday, 3 December, 2022
Home City News

Six get life term for a dist council member murder

Published : Saturday, 3 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111

COX'S BAZAR, Dec 2: A Cox's Bazar court has sentenced six people, including a former mayor of Moheshkhali Minicipality, for the murder of a member of the local district council 32 and a half years ago.
Additional District and Sessions Judge Abdullah Al Mamun also fined the convicts Tk 100,000 each in the verdict delivered on Thursday, according to Cox's Bazar Public Prosecutor Faridul Alam.
The convicts are former mayor of Moheshkhali Municipality Sarwar Azam, his brothers Moulvi Zahir Uddin and Nasir Uddin, former Upazila council chairman Shamsul Alam, lawyer Hamidul Haque and Sadhan Das.
Apart from Sadhan Das, five others were present in court when the verdict was pronounced.
The judge acquitted 20 others accused in the case.
The victim, Khairul Amin, 28, was shot dead in Moheshkhali's Gorakghata Bazar on Apr 9, 1990, Faridul said citing the case dossier.
-bdnews24.com
 Khairul's elder brother Mahmudul Karim Sikder filed a murder case against 25 people.
The Criminal Investigation Department of police pressed formal charges against 26 people, including 25 named in the case the same year. The court framed the charges against the accused in 2003.
The court set the verdict date after both sides wrapped up arguments in 2021 and the court in May this year set the verdict date.
Seven of the 26 accused died during the trial while two were absconding.
    -bdnews24.com


