Khaleda Zia is at home due to kindness of Bangabandhu’s daughter: Hasan

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 2: Terming Begum Khaleda Zia as a convicted accused, Information and Broadcasting minister Dr Hasan Mahmud said she resided at home outside the prison by the kindness of Bangabandhu's daughter.

Hasan, also Joint General Secretary of Bangladesh Awami League, said the discussion of whether or not Begum Khaleda Zia goes to BNP's public meeting on December 10 is unrealistic.

"Khaleda Zia changed her date of birth and cut the birthday cake on the day the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu was killed. However, she is residing in her house outside the prison by the kindness of Prime Minister Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina. Now if they think like that then the government will be forced to send him to jail." he added.

The Information Minister said these on Friday in response to queries of the journalists after delivering speech as the chief guest at the reunion of Government Haji Mohammad Mohsin College, a traditional educational institution of Chattogram.

Mohsin College Alumni Association organized the reunion at city's Navy Convention Hall.

Dr Hasan Mahmud said BNP wants to hold a rally in Nayapaltan excluding Suhrawardy Udyan.

"They didn't want to go there for two reasons. Firstly, gathering of fifty thousand people in front of Naya Paltan seems a huge crowd. They are sure that there will not be more than fifty thousand people in their public meeting. That's why they don't want to go to Suhrawardy Udyan,"- the AL joint secretary said.

Dr Hasan said, the second reason is that Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman called for independence in Suhrawardy Udyan, in fact declared independence.

"And that's the place where the Pakistani army surrendered. BNP is Pakistan's friend, their secretary general said Pakistan was better. So the ground where Bangabandhu called for independence is not their choice. For these two reasons they don't want to go there," he said.

Mentioning `BNP wants to create chaos' the information minister said they want to rally in front of Nayapaltan because they want to create chaos. They will not be allowed to create chaos as people of the country will resist them, he added.

Dr Hashan said, the entire Chattogram is dressed up on the occasion of the public meeting of the Prime Minister Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina.

"A great enthusiasm has been created among the people. It will be the biggest gathering ever and millions of people will gather Inshallah."

"Because of the enthusiasm that has already been generated among the mass people in the region, we are sure that this will be one of the biggest public meetings in history," he said. -BSS



