Home City News

‘Why hold rally on the road, make people suffer when there’s open ground?’

Sajeeb Wazed asks BNP

Published : Saturday, 3 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 113

Criticising BNP for preferring the road in front of the party's Naya Paltan office as the venue for their December 10 rally, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ICT Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy said that the occupied road would cause an endless tailback and immense sufferings to city dwellers.
In a post from his verified Facebook account, he came down hard on the opposition party for rejecting Dhaka Metropolitan Police's request to organize the rally on Suhrawardy Udyan ground.
Questioning their intent, he remarked that the purpose of this move is to "exaggerate the number of people" that the road can accommodate.
"BNP also plans to perpetuate their gathering by refusing to leave the spot once they have been allowed to hold the event there. They want to repeat violent arson attacks that they did in 2014-15," Sajeeb Wazed added.
"On the other hand, police offered them the sprawling Suhrawardy Udyan ground, the perfect venue for holding such huge rallies. AL regularly holds such rallies there. At the same time, people in the city would be relieved of an enormous traffic jam," he further said.
Sajeeb Wazed also cautioned people against what he called the "sick politics of the unpopular party BNP" and the "evil motive of heightening people's distress."     -UNB


