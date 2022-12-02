Video
Division cells for women in Central Jail get facelift

Published : Friday, 2 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent 

The Division unit of  the Women Central Jail in Keraniganj is being readied and prepared. Brig Gen ASM Anisul Haque Inspector General of Prisons (IGP) on Thursday  paid a surprise visit to the
jail in Keraniganj.
The jail is the largest female prison in the country. The jail was inaugurated two years ago but no intmate has been jailed here since its opening.  
According to sources,  the IGP visited different wards and specially the division cells of the women central jail in Keraniganj. He also directed the jail authority to fully prepare the division cells, source added.   
Mahabubul Islam, Jailer of Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj told the daily Observer as per the direction of the IGP we are preparing the division unit of women central jail in Keraniganj.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina last month said BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia will be sent back to jail if her party crosses the limit. "We've given her (Khaleda) scope to stay in her house, suspending her sentence on humanitarian grounds. If BNP does excesses, we will send her back to jail," she said.
If BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia attends the party's December 10 rally in Dhaka, court will take necessary steps, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said on Wednesday. "Khaleda Zia is out of jail on condition, and if she joins the public rally, the court will take steps," the Minister said while speaking at an annual training programme of Bangladesh Police Women Network in Dhaka's Rajarbagh area.



