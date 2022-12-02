Remittance falls since introduction of single exchange rate

Remittance fell for the third month in a row since introduction of single exchange rate in September.

From September to November, Bangladesh received on an average $1.5 billion per month in remittance, according the Bangladesh Bank (BB).

Before introduction of single exchange rate, expatriate Bangladeshis sent $2.09 billion in July and $2.03 billion in August. Bangladesh received $4.65 billion in remittance in three months from September to November, compared to $4.92 billion during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

In other words remittance fell by $267 million or by over five per cent during September to November of this fiscal.

Explaining the disadvantage of single exchange rate, a private bank Managing Director said, earlier many banks conveniently paid higher amounts to remitters.

Since introduction of single exchange rate, the banks cannot collect remittances for which the flow of remittance fell, said the banker.

Calling it a matter of concern, the banker said that BB should find out the reasons why remittance had dropped.

