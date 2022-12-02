Dengue: Zero death, 380 new cases reported

Another 380 people were hospitalised with dengue in 24 hours till Thursday morning.

The total fatalities remained unchanged at 254 as no death was reported during this period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the new patients, 218

were admitted to the hospitals of Dhaka and 162 outside it, said DGHS.

A total of 1,744 dengue patients, including 981 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

The DGHS has recorded 57,738 dengue cases and 55,740 recoveries so far this year. -UNB











