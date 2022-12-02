Video
BNP expresses solidarity with killers of intellectuals: Hasan

Published : Friday, 2 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud MP addressing a human chain formed by Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote in front of the Central Shaheed Minar in the capital on Thursday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Thursday said BNP wants to hold their rally on December 10, the day on which the blueprint was made to kill the intellectuals, the best sons of the nation, in 1971.
"Does BNP want to express solidarity with the killers of intellectuals by holding a rally on December 10, the day of the blueprint was made for killing the intellectuals? The mission of killing the intellectuals started on December 10 in 1971 in the country," he said.
The minister added that the Pakistani occupation forces had picked journalists Siraj Uddin Hossain and some other intellectuals on December 10 and later they were killed. "That means the intellectuals killing mission had begun on that day. Now it is a big question why BNP chooses the December 10 to hold their rally," he added.
Hasan said these while addressing a human chain      formed by Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote (BSJ) in front of the Central Shaheed Minar in the capital.
He said the answer of the question is very easy. In fact, the reason of choosing the December 10 for holding their rally is that many of them who were involved in the killing of intellectuals are now BNP leaders. And Jamaat-e-Islami, which was leading the killing mission, is their (BNP) main ally, he added.
He said a few days ago BNP secretary general had said, 'Pakistan regime was better'. The party, whose secretary general said this, has no right to do politics in the country, he added.
He said they are killers and now they choose the December 10 to express solidarity with the killers of intellectuals.
The minister said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had made the call for the independence in Suhrawardy Udyan while Pakistani occupation forces surrendered in the Udyan. But, BNP is showing their reluctance to hold their rally in the Udyan as the party is ally of Pakistan, said Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary.
BNP's founder Ziaur Rahman had built Shishu Park to erase the mark where Pakistani forces surrendered. For this, BNP doesn't want to go there, he added.    -BSS


