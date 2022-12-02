Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 2 December, 2022, 2:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

SC stays HC order over cheque dishonour case

Published : Friday, 2 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Staff Correspondent

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the High Court order that barred banks and financial institutions from filing any case for loan defaulter against any person over cheque dishonour.
A five-member bench of

the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Hasan Foyez Siddiqui stayed the HC order for two months following a petition filed by BRACK Bank.
The apex court, however, asked the BRAC Bank to file a regular appeal petition against the HC verdict within two months. It also upheld the bail order granted to the borrower by the High Court.
Attorney General AM Amin Uddin who appeared on behalf of the BRAC Bank said they will file a regular appeal petition against the High Court verdict.
In a verdict, the High Court (HC) on November 23 said that authorities concerned of banks or financial institutions (FI) could not file cheque dishonour cases against any person for defaulted loans.
The HC bench also said that a bank or financial institution could file cases against responsible persons before the Artha Rin Adalat only in the manner described in the Artha Rin Adalat Act, 2003 in order to recovery of the loans.
The HC verdict also stayed all proceedings of those cheque dishonour cases, which were filed by banks or financial institutions, currently pending in the courts across the country.
The HC verdict also directed the Bangladesh Bank to issue a guideline for keeping insurance coverage against all loans granted by banks and financial institutions. The single bench of the HC comprised of Justice Md Ashraful Kamal delivered the verdict after final hearing on an appeal filed over a cheque dishonour case of the BRAC Bank.
In its verdict, the HC bench said, "The cheque that the bank takes against the loan is a security, not a negotiable instrument. A cheque dishonour case cannot be filed against the cheque taken as security. Taking a blank cheque against a loan is illegal. Banks and financial institutions have been doing this illegal activity for a long time." It also observed that a loan from a bank or financial institution is taken through an agreement. Some corrupt and unscrupulous officers of the bank misuse cheque for their interests and to implement their hidden agendas.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Division cells for women in Central Jail get facelift
Remittance falls since introduction of single exchange rate
Dengue: Zero death, 380 new cases reported
BNP expresses solidarity with killers of intellectuals: Hasan
SC stays HC order over cheque dishonour case
Govt will bring back the money Hawa Bhaban laundered: Quader
AL holds its nat’l councils mostly on time in 13 yrs
President gives assent to ordinance to clip BERC's powers


Latest News
Morocco beat Canada 2-1 to seal last-16 spot
Belgium knocked out of World Cup after goalless draw with Croatia
French federation files complaint over disallowed goal
Brazil coach sends message of support to Pelé
Discussion on formation of Sukanta Foundation held in Gopalganj
Bomb blasts happening in Dhaka in BNP's name is a plot: Mirza Abbas
Bangladesh gets $1.59billion in remittance in November
British royals William and Kate booed at Boston basketball game
Iranian man 'shot dead' for celebrating country's World Cup loss to USA
Three drug peddlers held with cannabis in Sunamganj
Most Read News
Argentina coast past Poland 2-0 to top World Cup Group C
Bangladesh’s forex reserves fall to $33.86bn
Death-row convict hanged at Rajshahi prison
World Cup coaches welcome first female ref Frappart
Gaibandha-5 by-polls: 133 officers to face departmental actions
Alvarez apologises over Messi World Cup jersey rant
Non-stop bus strike in Rajshahi two days before BNP rally
BNP delegation at police headquarters over December 10 rally
Germany have to look towards equations even after managing victory
JU to hold butterfly fair on Friday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft