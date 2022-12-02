AL holds its nat’l councils mostly on time in 13 yrs

The ruling Awami League (AL) has been holding all its national councils on an average timely following the party constitution for the last 13 years and the party has started the trend of holding timely councils. Within this 13-year timeframe the ruling AL is going to complete its fifth national council including the 22th national council which is scheduled to be held on December 24.

However, though the mother party is arranging timely councils, its associate and fraternal organizations have failed to move on track like mother AL regarding the issue of council.

The council of AL's affiliated and fraternal organizations is never held on time. Some of these organizations have bi-annual and some tri-annual conferences. But it was found that the two or three year committees of the organizations lasted more than twice as long. Many of these pass even a decade without a council ever being held. However, the party's fraternal organization Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) council rate is slightly better than other organizations.

This picture was obtained by reviewing the councils held by 7 affiliates-Juba League, Swechchhasebak League, Krishak League, Mahila Awami League, Bangabandhu Awami Ainjibi Parishad, Tanti League and Juba Mahila League-and 3 fraternal organizations-Chhatra League, Shramik League and Swadhinata Chikitsak Parishad (SWACHIP)-of the ruling party.

From 2003 Juba League held three congresses so far. The Fifth Congress was held on July 24 in 2003. The Sixth Congress was held on July 14 in 2012. And the last Seventh Congress was held on November 23 in 2019. Constitutionally, the Juba League has to hold congress after completing every three-year term. But, in the last 19 years the youth wing of AL has held only three congresses.

The first council of Swechchhasebak League was held in July of 2003 after 9 years of the establishment of the organization. Then the second was held on July 11 in 2012. And the last council was held on November 16 in 2019. According to the constitution, the organization has to hold a council every three years.

The Krishak League was established on April 19 in 1972. According to its constitution, the council should be held every three years. It also failed to hold councils timely. The last council was held on November 6 in 2019.

The same situation is seen in the case of other organs and affiliated organizations of Awami League.

Regarding the timely council holding of the affiliated and fraternal organizations of the ruling party, AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim told the Daily Observer, "Awami League practices timely council and its associate bodies also try to do so. But, sometimes it may take some time in some cases. Still, as a party Awami League and its associate organizations have the example of holding councils. Maximum other political parties have no example of practicing democracy in the party."

"Due to different problems and crises, councils of associate bodies may be delayed, but councils are held. We are trying to make our associate bodies hold timely councils timely and it will be normalised," he added.

Emphasizing on the duties and responsibilities of accountable leaders of associate and fraternal bodies, AL Organizing Secretary Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel said, "Responsible leaders of other affiliated organs of AL have to be more punctual and disciplined. Our leader Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina always maintains punctuality and discipline in every step. For that reason, she always tries to hold the party council timely. But, leaders of our associate bodies fail to match her sense of punctuality, discipline and responsibility."

Nadel also said, "All associate and fraternal organizations have respective constitutions and they all are operated autonomously following their constitutions. So, we can advise them to hold timely councils from the Awami League. But, it is their responsibility to hold councils timely."











