President gives assent to ordinance to clip BERC's powers

President Abdul Hamid on Thursday gave assent to Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) Ordinance 2022 to empower the government to fix, re-fix and adjust fuel, gas and electricity tariffs in special cases bypassing the BERC.

After getting the President's assent, the Ministry of Law and Parliamentary Affairs on Thursday issued a gazette promulgating the ordinance.

The ordinance would be placed in Parliament when it resumes session.

On November 28, the Cabinet approved the draft ordinance to simplify fixing

or re-fixing the tariffs bypassing holding hearings by the BERC.

As Parliament is not in session, the government decided to promulgate the ordinance.

The ordinance would henceforth require the BERC to consult with the government before holding public hearings to fix or re-fix the tariffs.

The ordinance would empower the government to fix or adjust the tariffs.

Briefing reporters at the Secretariat after November 28 Cabinet meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said that the BERC would have to wait for up to 90 days to review and take decisions on fixing the tariffs.













