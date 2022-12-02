Video
President gives assent to ordinance to clip BERC's powers

Published : Friday, 2 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Staff Correspondent

President Abdul Hamid on Thursday gave assent to Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) Ordinance 2022 to empower the government to fix, re-fix and adjust fuel, gas and electricity tariffs in special cases bypassing the BERC.
After getting the President's assent, the Ministry of Law and Parliamentary Affairs on Thursday issued a gazette promulgating the ordinance.
The ordinance would be placed in Parliament when it resumes session.
On November 28, the Cabinet approved the draft ordinance to simplify fixing
or re-fixing the tariffs  bypassing holding hearings by the BERC.
As Parliament is not in session, the government decided to promulgate the ordinance.
The ordinance would henceforth require the BERC to consult with the government before holding  public hearings to fix or re-fix the tariffs.
The ordinance would empower the government to  fix or adjust the tariffs.
Briefing reporters at the Secretariat after November 28 Cabinet meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said  that the BERC would have to  wait for up to 90 days to review and take decisions on fixing the tariffs.


