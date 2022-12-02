Video
Friday, 2 December, 2022
Gaibandha By-Polls

134 officials to face music over irregularities

Published : Friday, 2 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Staff Correspondent

Chief Election Commi-ssioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said on Thursday, "Election Commission (EC) accused 134 government officials for the irregularities at Gaibandha-5 constituency by-election."
Speaking with the journalists at Agargaon EC office he said, "EC will take action against returning officer, additional deputy commissioner (general), 1 executive magistrate, 126 presiding officers and 5 sub-inspectors (SI) of police of Gaibandha."
The EC will write to the Ministry of Public Administration to take departmental action against the Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) of Gaibandha under the provisions of the Election Officers (Special Provisions) Act, 1991.
The EC will issue letter to the EC concerned authorities to take departmental action under the same Act against 125 presiding officers. Apart from this, a presiding officer has been temporarily relieved.
EC also write to the authorities concerned to take departmental action under the same Act against the 5 SI.
However, no action is being taken against the Gaibandha District Commissioner (DC), Superintendent of Police (SP) and contesting candidates. The investigation did not find any evidence of irregularities against them.
The CEC said that EC has the list of election agents are involves with irregularities in the centers during the election. According to the list, action will be taken against those involved in irregularities.
On October 12, by-elections were held in Gaibandha-5 (Saghata-Phulchari) constituency. Due to immense irregularities, the EC suspended the entire voting process.


