BD's apparel exports to EU grows by 22.89pc

Bangladesh remains the 2nd largest source of apparels for European Union (EU) accounting for 22.89 per cent imports by the EU.

EU's apparel imports from Bangladesh increased by 45.26 per cent during the first eight months of 2022 compared to the corresponding period of 2021, according to EUROSTAT, EU's statistical organisation.

On Thursday, EUROSTAT published the latest apparel import statistics from January to August 2022.

It shows that EU's imports from Bangladesh witnessed the highest growth during the period.

EU countries imported $15.37 billion worth of apparels from Bangladesh, while their import from the other countries stood at $67.18 billion.

China, the top apparel import source for the EU with 28.06 per cent share, saw 26.59 per cent growth. EU's apparel imports from China grew to $18.85billion from January to August 2022.

Turkey became the 3rd largest source of imports for the EU posting 16.97 per cent growth during the same period.

During the same time, the EU's imports stood at $3.56 billion, a growth by 28.85 per cent compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

EU's apparel imports from Cambodia grew by 42.21 per cent, from Pakistan by 31.34 per cent and from Indonesia by 35.41 per cent.

Bangladesh's main markets for apparels include the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and the EU countries.

The other importers, the Middle East, Australia, Russia, Japan, Korea, China, India and some of the South American countries are known as unconventional markets for apparels from Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) director Mohiuddin Rubel described the exports growth from July to August, as "good news"

But as the global economic turmoil and record inflations are affecting retail sales, he expressed fears that the growth might fall from the next month.

For this reason, he said, the apparel industry of Bangladesh was getting prepared for another upheaval.

After the pandemic the global economy began to recover, but the Russia-Ukraine war dealt a fresh blow to it.

The international market system is in danger of collapsing also due to inflations.

Consumers in Europe also cut spending on clothes.

He said that with orders decreasing, there was the risk of further declines ahead.

In a statement to the media, he said, due to geopolitical tensions, retailers are struggling to adapt to rising inflations. A number of European brands have seen a decline in retail sales.

He fears that Bangladesh's garment exports to the European market might decline in the coming months.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said that international retailers and brands ordered 20 per cent less from September to November 2021, compared to from March to June 2022 as retailers could not sell as before.

He said that the utilisation declaration decreased by 20 per cent.

Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association's Executive President Mohammad Hatem said that not only new orders did not come, even the existing orders were being put on hold for which "We are going through tough times."













