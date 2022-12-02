

94th time extension for probe report!

deferred for the 94 times on Thursday.

A Dhaka Court extended till January 4 next the deadline for submitting the probe report in the sensational case.

With Thursday's time extension, this will be the 94th extension of the deadline awarded to the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) which is investigating the case.

Metropolitan Magistrate Md Rashidul Alam passed the order after RAB Additional Superintendent of Police, Khondoker Md Shafiqul Alam, the investigation officer of the case, failed to submit the probe report on the stipulated date.

On October 31, the same court asked RAB to submit the report by Thursday .

Sagar, news editor at private TV channel Maasranga, and his wife Runi, senior reporter at ATN Bangla, were killed in the early hours of February 11 in 2012, in their rented flat in the capital's West Razabazar.

Their only son Mahir Sarowar Megh, then 5, was at home at that time.

Nousher Ali Roman, brother of Runi, filed a case with Sher-e-Bangla Police Station on the following day.

After investigation by Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police and detectives, RAB launched a further probe on April 18 in 2012.

Law enforcement officials have so far arrested eight people in connection with the double murder.

They are Tanvir, Rafiqul Islam, Bakul Mia, Abu Syed, Mintu alias Bagina Mintu alias Masum Mintu, Quamrul Hasan alias Arun, security guard Enam Ahmed alias Humayun Kabir and Palash Rudra Pal.













