Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 2 December, 2022, 2:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Sagar-Runi Murder

94th time extension for probe report!  

Published : Friday, 2 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Court Correspondent

94th time extension for probe report!  

94th time extension for probe report!  

The date for submission of the probe report in the much-talked about murder case of journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi was
deferred for the 94 times on Thursday.
A Dhaka Court extended till January 4 next the deadline for submitting the probe report in the sensational case.
With Thursday's  time extension,  this  will be the 94th extension of the deadline awarded to the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) which is investigating the case.
Metropolitan Magistrate Md Rashidul Alam passed the order after RAB  Additional Superintendent of Police, Khondoker Md Shafiqul Alam, the investigation officer of the case, failed to submit the probe report on the stipulated date.
On October 31, the same court asked RAB to submit the report by Thursday .
Sagar, news editor at private TV channel Maasranga, and his wife Runi, senior reporter at ATN Bangla, were killed in the early hours of February 11 in 2012, in their rented flat in the capital's West Razabazar.
Their only son Mahir Sarowar Megh, then 5, was at home at that time.
Nousher Ali Roman, brother of Runi, filed a case with Sher-e-Bangla Police Station on the following day.
After investigation by Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police and detectives, RAB  launched a further probe on April 18 in  2012.
Law enforcement officials have so far arrested eight people in connection with the double murder.
They are Tanvir, Rafiqul Islam, Bakul Mia, Abu Syed, Mintu alias Bagina Mintu alias Masum Mintu, Quamrul Hasan alias Arun, security guard Enam Ahmed alias Humayun Kabir and Palash Rudra Pal.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Division cells for women in Central Jail get facelift
Remittance falls since introduction of single exchange rate
Dengue: Zero death, 380 new cases reported
BNP expresses solidarity with killers of intellectuals: Hasan
SC stays HC order over cheque dishonour case
Govt will bring back the money Hawa Bhaban laundered: Quader
AL holds its nat’l councils mostly on time in 13 yrs
President gives assent to ordinance to clip BERC's powers


Latest News
Morocco beat Canada 2-1 to seal last-16 spot
Belgium knocked out of World Cup after goalless draw with Croatia
French federation files complaint over disallowed goal
Brazil coach sends message of support to Pelé
Discussion on formation of Sukanta Foundation held in Gopalganj
Bomb blasts happening in Dhaka in BNP's name is a plot: Mirza Abbas
Bangladesh gets $1.59billion in remittance in November
British royals William and Kate booed at Boston basketball game
Iranian man 'shot dead' for celebrating country's World Cup loss to USA
Three drug peddlers held with cannabis in Sunamganj
Most Read News
Argentina coast past Poland 2-0 to top World Cup Group C
Bangladesh’s forex reserves fall to $33.86bn
Death-row convict hanged at Rajshahi prison
World Cup coaches welcome first female ref Frappart
Gaibandha-5 by-polls: 133 officers to face departmental actions
Alvarez apologises over Messi World Cup jersey rant
Non-stop bus strike in Rajshahi two days before BNP rally
BNP delegation at police headquarters over December 10 rally
Germany have to look towards equations even after managing victory
JU to hold butterfly fair on Friday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft