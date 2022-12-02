Silver Jubilee of CHT Peace Accord today

The 25th anniversary (silver jubilee) of Chattogram Hill Tracts (CHT) Peace Accord is today. The accord was signed on December 2 in 1997 between the government and the Parbatya Chattogram Jana Sanghati Samity (PCJSS) during the first tenure of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, ending bloody conflicts in three hill districts.

The then Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Chief Whip Abul Hasnat Abdullah signed the agreement on behalf of the government while Jatindra Bodhipriyo Larma (Santu Larma) on behalf of PCJSS.

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday issued separate messages marking the completion of 25 years of the signing of the historic agreement. Both the President and the Prime Minister greeted all people in the Chattogram hill districts on the occasion of completion of 25 years of the pact.

In his message, President Hamid called upon everyone to contribute more to the overall development of the country, including the hill districts. He recalled that the historic CHT Peace Accord was signed between the CHT Affairs National Committee and the PCJSS on December 2, 1997 at the initiative of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, ending long-standing conflicts.

The President added that the signing of the peace accord at the initiatives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be memorable for peaceful settlement of disputes. As a result of the implementation of the peace accord, the ongoing process of socio-economic development in the hill districts will be accelerated, he hoped.

In her message, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina greeted the countrymen, specially the people of the three hill districts, on the occasion of the completion of 25 years of the historic agreement.

The Prime Minister sought cooperation from all for full implementation of the CHT peace accord and thus building a prosperous, happy and peaceful 'Sonar Bangla' of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman through socio-economic development of the hill regions.

On December 2 in 1997, the historic CHT Peace Accord was signed without the mediation of any third party, with a view to stopping bloody conflicts in the CHT, the Prime Minister said.

"It is a rare incident in the world history . . . this peace accord brought an end to the long-term bloody racial skirmishes in the CHT region and established the trend of peace and development there," said the Prime Minister. Sheikh Hasina said achieving the UNESCO Peace Prize is a global recognition to this accord.

The Prime Minister said the post 1975 undemocratic governments (after the assassination of Bangabandhu) had created divisions between the Bangalee and the mountain people for their self-interest instead of maintaining social stability there. Killings, tortures and injustice, grabbing of land and wealth and misuse of the state resources had made the region more unstable, she added.

She said after coming to the power in 2001, the BNP-Jamaat government strongly opposed the accord and tried to create unrest in the area but they failed to do so.

After coming to power in 2009, Sheikh Hasina said her government has been implementing massive development programmes in all sectors, including education, health, electricity, communications, infrastructure and mobile networks in the region. The Prime Minister said CHT is no more a backward locality because of the timely steps taken by her government.

On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Chattogram Hill Tracts (CHT) Peace Accord, Chattogram Hill Tracts (CHT) Affairs Minister Bir Bahadur Ushwe Sing will lay a wreath at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in front of Bangabandhu Bhaban on Dhanmondi Road No 32 in the city at 8:00 am today.

Besides, a discussion will be held at the 'Sheikh Hasina Parbatya Chattogram Complex' or Chittagong Hill Tracts Complex building at 10:00am in city's Bailey Road area. Chattogram Hill Tracts (CHT) Peace Accord Implementation and Monitoring Committee Convener Abul Hasnat Abdullah will be present as chief guest.













