BREB sets up day care centre

The Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB) on Thursday inaugurated its day care centre with all modern facilities for 20 children of its officials and employees at the first floor of BREB Bhaban.

Power Division Secretary Habibur Rahman inaugurated the day care centre with BREB Chairman Mohammad Selim Khan and senior officials of the board present at the programme.

It said that the children of the BREB officials and employees will get the facilities of soundless sleeping area, play-zone, breast feeding corner, food zone, reading zone, television, woven, refrigerator, children usable modern wash room and toilets, geezer, water purifier, rides and sports materials in the centre.