People above 60 to get 4th Covid vaccine dose: Zahid

Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Thursday said that the government is planning to administer fourth dose of Covid-19 vaccine soon. The people above 60 years and frontline fighters would be administered the fourth dose of the vaccine on priority basis.

"We have adequate stock of vaccines for vaccinating the fourth dose. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has also given her consent. The National Advisory Committee of Covid-19 vaccine has also suggested for giving the fourth dose. It would be given soon," the Health Minister said while addressing a programme on 'AIDS Day' at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital on Thursday.

He said that the coronavirus infection is increasing day by day in China, Japan and some other countries'. We have to be aware about the virus. Though the number of C-19 death hasn't yet exceeded 30,000, but we don't want a single death in the disease.

Urging all to receive C-19 vaccine, he also informed that a vaccination drive for a week started from Thursday and will continue till December 7. During the drive, the health workers will administer vaccines in every alternative day after a day-long campaign in the earlier day.

Giving emphasis on testing and preventing Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) in the country, he said that the health condition of workers should be examined while returning from abroad to prevent the spread of the HIV.

"When the workers go abroad, they have to undergo tests for HIV. But the system is not followed when they return to the country. It must be followed to prevent HIV spread in the country," he added.

According to statistics, there are about 14,000 patients suffering from Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS) in Bangladesh. Of them, some 10,000 have been identified, the minister said.

He said, "Most of the AIDS patients in Bangladesh returned home from the Middle East and African countries with the disease. They end up infecting other people due to being unaware of their condition. That's why we have decided to launch the check-up system for inbound workers."

The government is providing free treatment to AIDS patients, he said, adding, "AIDS patients can live longer with treatment. However, due to social barriers, they keep their disease a secret and end up spreading it among others. This is causing the number of AIDS patients in the country to increase."

The minister mentioned that the infection rate of AIDS in the country is 0.01 per cent and the government wants to bring it down to zero by 2030.

Some 947 people were infected with AIDS in the country from November 2021 to October this year. Of them, 232 people died, according to the statistics, he informed, adding, that so far 9,708 people have been identified with the HIV virus in the country, of whom, 1,820 people died.

