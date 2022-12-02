ABT militant held in city

Anti Terrorism Unit (ATU) of Bangladesh Police arrested an active member of banned militant outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) from capital's Banasree area last night.

"Dr Md Abul Kashem Alfi, 62, a dentist by profession, used to carry out online campaign for the militant group. He also used to publish leaflets and books, propagating the group's ideology among associates," Superintendant of Police Mohammad Aslam Khan of ATU's media and awareness wing told reporters.

The ATU official said a team of the specialized unit arrested Alfi from Banasree area around 8pm on Wednesday and recovered a mobile-phone and 37 jihadi books from his possession. Police said a couple of cases under anti-terrorism act are pending against the accused with different police stations across the country.











