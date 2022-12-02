Sonjit-Saddam bags blames during their term

According to the constitution of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), the tenure of the Dhaka University (DU) committee is one year - as it is regarded as a district equivalent unit. However, breaching the party constitution, it has been running for more than four years. Moreover, Sonjit Chandra Das and Saddam Hussain, President and General Secretary of the expired committee respectively, formed the full-fledged committee just two months before the expiry of the unit which explicitly shows how they were indifferent to conduct organisational activities timely.

To crown it all, they announced the 18 hall committees of the university after more than two and half years through press releases rather than holding councils, largely violating the party rules again. Moreover, more than half a hundred controversial activists have been awarded posts in the hall units who were expelled from the university for their misdeeds including involvement in question paper leak, extortion, mugging, drug addiction and student harassment. Not only have that, during the tenure of the duo, there been incidents of attacks on various socio-cultural events and torture of students in the residential halls.

Although the full committee of the university unit was formed on May 30 in 2019, they held a hall conference in February in 2022. During this long period of time, many leaders and activists have dropped out, leaving a leadership jam in the hall branches. About eight months after the announcement of the names of the presidents and general secretaries in the 18 halls, the full-fledged committees of the halls are still being formed.

In Salimullah Muslim Hall, Ahsan Ullah has been made Senior Vice-President, Fardin Ahmed Mugdho Vice-President, Samiul Islam Sami Joint General Secretary and Ruhul Amin Bepari Organising Secretary who were expelled from the university for torturing Ehsan Rafique, another resident of the hall, in 2017.

Ayan Hossain George has been awarded the post of Vice-President in Bijoy Ekattor Hall unit against whom there is a mugging case filed in 2018. Tushar Hossain, a confirmed mugger, has been awarded Vice-President post in Masterda Surja Sen Hall unit and Sheikh Maroof Hossain Sujon has been made Vice-President who was expelled from the university on the charge of his involvement in question leak of "D" unit admission test of the university. In the same unit, Mahmud Arpon got the post of Vice-President who was expelled from the university for assaulting a female and a male student on the campus in 2018.

About half a hundred such people have been given various positions in the hall committees.

Besides, it is learnt that Sonjit gave top posts in the halls considering his favourable region rather than considering the dedication of the leaders for the party. Of the 18 hall leaders, Sonjit alone gave top posts to eight leaders who hailed from his region, Mymensingh. He also intervened in the full-fledged committee formation of the halls to include his men.

Talking to the President and General Secretaries of various halls, it is learnt that Sonjit would not have approved the committees if a big portion of the leaders were not included from his region.

During the four-year term of Sonjit-Saddam, the cases of student torture outnumbered the previous cases compared to the other's regimes. According to the report of Students Against Torture (SAT), a human rights-based organisation, over half a hundred students have been tortured by the leaders and activists of Chhatra League in the last four years. Most of the torturers are followers of Saddam Hussain, General Secretary of the university Chhatra League.

Analysing the information published in newspapers and given by Chhatra League sources, it is known that during the Sonjit-Saddam era, various socio-cultural programmes came under attacks on the campus. These include foiling a concert to mark Pahela Boishakh in 2019, Concert for Oyon, a charity show, and vandalising Qawwali concert this year.

Earlier in March last year, a clash between leaders and activists of DU and Dhaka South Metropolis Chhatra League units took place during the ceremony to welcome the arrival of foreign guests who came to attend the celebration of the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Golden Jubilee of Independence at Central Shahid Minar. At this time, the infighting caused a mike provider a loss worth Tk 8 lakh. Saddam and his followers are blamed for that attack and they are yet to compensate for the loss.

On the other hand, in a trivial issue in September 2018, Ruhul Amin, a former Vice-President of the central committee of the Chhatra League, was beaten up in the presence of Sonjit. In December 2019, the then DUCSU VP Nurul Haque Nur and his followers were attacked inside the DUCSU building on the campus. The then Social Welfare Secretary of the DUCSU filed a case against 37 people including Sonjit and Saddam in this incident.

Meanwhile, Sonjit has also been accused of inaction in organisational activities while performing his duties. He spent a large part of his regime at his home due to various reasons including illness. Talking to the Daily Observer, Sonjit said they have enjoyed the journey with DU Chhatra League and gave their best to run the party smoothly.

Regarding the late formation of the hall committees, he showed the coronavirus period as an excuse although they got around two years before the pandemic.











