Friday, 2 December, 2022, 2:48 AM
Home City News

Convicts Snatching

10 accused put on another 5-day remand

Published : Friday, 2 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Thursday placed ten accused on a fresh five-day remand in a case filed over the snatching of two death-row convicts from police custody at Dhaka court premises.
Metropolitan Magistrate Md Shafi Uddin passed the remand order after the accused were produced before it by Inspector Abul Kalam Azad of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) Unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police and also the investigation officer of the case   with a five-day prayer for each.
The accused who were put on remand are -- Shahin Alam, Shah Alam, BM Mojibur Rahman, Sumon Hossain Patwary, Khairul Islam, Mozammel Hossain, Arafat Rahman, Sheikh Abdullah, Abdus Sobur and Roshidunnabi.
 Earlier on November 20 another Dhaka court placed them on a ten-day remand each in the sensational case.
On November 20, death-row convicts Abu Siddiq Sohel and Moinul Hasan Shamim, members of banned militant outfit Ansar-al Islam, were whisked away by their associates by beating police and spraying some chemical on their eyes at Dhaka Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court arena.
Following the incident, police filed a case against 20 people with Kotwali Police Station in capital Dhaka in this connection.
The two -Abu Siddiq Sohel and Moinul Hasan Shamim,  the members of banned militant outfit Ansar-al Islam,  were sentenced to death in publisher Faisal Arefin Dipan murder case.


