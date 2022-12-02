Video
Friday, 2 December, 2022, 2:48 AM
City News

Police recovers 5-yr-old Ayat's severed head, legs

Published : Friday, 2 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM Dec 1: The Chattogram police on Thursday recovered the severed head of Alina Islam Ayat, a five-year-old girl who was brutally killed after being abducted for ransom in Chattogram.
It was wrapped in a packet found near the Akbar Ali pier in the port city on Thursday, said PBI Inspector Ilias Khan.
Earlier on Wednesday the law enforcing agency recovered Alina's severed legs not far from where her head was found. Alina was the daughter of Noyarhat resident Sohel Rana.
Abir Ali, 20, who allegedly cut the victim's body into six pieces and threw those into the sea after strangling her, was a tenant in Sohel's house.
Alina went missing on November 14 after she left home to study Arabic at a local mosque. The family filed a general diary with EPZ police and requested the PBI to recover her.
The PBI detained Abir for questioning after having a clue in CCTV camera footage that he took the child into his home but Alina was never seen coming out.
During the interrogation, Abir admitted his role in the murder and said he cut Alina's body into six pieces and disposed of them in packets at different places. Her head and legs were dumped in the water body near the sluice gate area and the other parts of the body were thrown into the sea.
Abir decided to kill Alina as it became difficult to detain her. He had found a SIM card on the street and planned to use it to demand ransom from the child's family, but he could not contact them as the SIM card was out of service, the PBI had previously said after the suspect's arrest.
Police found Alina's shoes and a kitchen knife used in the murder after conducting raids at different places taking the suspect with them. The victim's father filed a murder case with EPZ police afterwards.


