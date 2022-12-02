Video
Letter To the Editor

Road crashes, a fate accomplie

Published : Friday, 2 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

Dear Sir

Road accidents have taking an alarming turn in Bangladesh. Older, younger, male, female and even children are never guaranteed to reach their destinations.

I think people do not die by accident; rather they are killed by a malicious mind. Most of the drivers are uneducated and poorly trained. Sometimes, they drive in subconsciously. So, there should be taken some crucial measurements, such as: all vehicles must be registered and reported so that the authority may know about all vehicles; the way of giving driving license should be strict more than before; education qualifications of drivers should be increased, drunken drivers must be punished and given proper training, ensure the proper traffic system, whenever the accident occurs; victims will be ensured their compensation and others rights.

In most cases, the earning member number is one or two in a family; if they become disabled, that really makes the family paralysed. When accidents on the road will decrease, lives of people will be more secured.

Sadia Khanom
Student, Jagannath University



