Mongla Port celebrates 72nd founding anniversary



Mongla Port Authority brought out a colourful rally in the port area on Thursday on the occasion of its 72nd founding anniversary. photo: observer

To mark the day, different programmes were held with fanfare and festivity.

The programmes included hoisting of national flag during the sunrise and holding rally, discussion and Doa Mahfil. and Mongla Port Authority (MPA) Chairman Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa began the day through cutting a cake and released balloons and pigeons.

Besides, Mongla Port buildings, main gate, jetty, ships office building, and main gate in Khulna were decorated.

All home and foreign ships anchored at the jetty blew whistle for one minute at 12.01 am.

On the occasion, a rally led by the chairman of the MPA started from the administrative building, and it ended at the main gate of the jetty after parading different parts of the port area.

Established in 1950, Mongla Port has gone through many struggles and setbacks, said a top official, adding:"Now it's one of the busiest seaports of the country. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina took a visionary step to revitalise the port after Awami League (AL) came to power in 2009."

While speaking as chief guest at the discussion, Chairman of the [ort Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa praised the PM for her decision to turn the port into an active one.

"Mongla Port will turn a shipping hub very soon by the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister," he said.

He further said Mongla Port's capacity will be increased by four times within the next three years. About 500 acres of land of the port have been readied for the construction and extension of its jetty, yard and bonded warehouse.

"The authority has implemented over 60 development programmes from June 2009 to 2022 to enhance its capacity at the cost of Taka 12,000 crore," the MPA chairman further said, adding that the government is working tirelessly to enhance the connectivity of the seaport.

Till last month, the port saw a record arrival of 288 ships. Describing the facilities of the port, the MPA chairman said foreign countries are interested in using this port because of modern facilities. After inauguration of Padma Bridge, Mongla Port became able to send covered vans and cargoes to the capital city directly.

Chaired by MPA Director (Administration) Md Shahenur Alam, Comodore Mohammad Abdul Wadud Tarafdar, member (horbour and marine), addressed the discussion meeting as the special guest while MPA Secretary Kalachand Singha delivered the welcome speech.

