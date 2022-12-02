Two to die, 12 get life term in rape, murder cases

Separate courts on Wednesday and Thursday sentenced two people to death and 12 others to life-term of imprisonment in different rape and murder cases in three districts- Habiganj, Kushtia and Cumilla.

HABIGANJ: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced two people to death for raping a young girl in Madhabpur Upazila in 2019.

Habiganj Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-3 Judge SM Nasim Reza handed down the verdict at noon.

The condemned convicts are Shahid Mia, 45, and Mostafa Mia, 35. They are residents of Madhabpur Upazila in the district.

The court also fined them Tk 1 lakh each.

According to the prosecution, Shahid and Mostafa raped the girl in Madhabpur Upazila in 2019.

A case was filed with Madhabpur Police Station (PS) accusing the duo in this regard.

Police, later, submitted the charge-sheet to the court accusing Shahid and Mostafa after investigation.

Following this, the tribunal judge handed down the verdict on Thursday noon after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.

KUSHTIA: A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced six people to life-term in jail for killing a man while committing robbery in Daulatpur Upazila in 2002.

Kushtia Additional District and Sessions Judge Md Tajul Islam handed down the verdict at noon.

The condemned convicts are: Swapon, son of Ibrahim Mandal of Filipnagar Village; and Naharul, son of Panna Mridha, Moqbul, son of late Shamsher Pramanik, Shafi, son of Ofil Pramanik, Shajahan, son of late Jalil Pramanik, and Ajmal, son of Khalil Pramanik, residents of Islampur Village in Daulatpur Upazila of the district.

The court also fined them Tk 25,000 each, and in default, they have to suffer one more year in rigorous imprisonment.

Public Prosecutor of the court Anup Kumar Nandi confirmed the matter.

According to the prosecution, a gang of robbers intruded the house of one Shajahan Ali in Filipnagar Village of Daulatpur Upazila at around 10pm on April 27, 2002. The robbers hacked the house owner Shajahan at that time as he protested against robbery, which left him dead on the spot.

On April 28 in 2002, the deceased's son Borhan Uddin Bappi lodged a murder case with Daulatpur PS in this regard.

Investigating officer of the case Sub-Inspector Ferdous Hossain, later, submitted a charge-sheet to the court on January 24, 2004 after investigation.

Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Wednesday noon after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.

Of the convicts, Ajmal, Shajahan and Shafi were present during the prosecution while the remaining three are still on the run.

The court also acquitted eight other accused in the case as the allegations against them were not proven at that time.

CUMILLA: A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced six people to life-term of imprisonment for killing a housewife in Daudkandi Upazila in 2007.

Cumilla Additional District and Sessions Judge Jahangir Hossain handed down the verdict.

The condemned convicts are Kausar, Jahangir Alam, Shafiqul Islam, Akhtar Hossain, Lalchan Swarnakar and Mohsin.

Lawyer of the plaintiff AHM Taifur Alam confirmed the matter.

According to the case statement, on January 19, 2007, the accused entered the house of Shahnaz Akter in order to robbery, and killed her with a sharp knife at night.

A case was filed with Daudkandi PS against the accused in this connection.

Later on, police submitted a charge-sheet against the accused to the court after completing investigation of the case.

Following this, the judge delivered the verdict on Wednesday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.













