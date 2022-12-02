Video
Home Countryside

Four nabbed with drugs in Sherpur, Noakhali

Published : Friday, 2 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Our Correspondents

Four people have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in two districts- Sherpur and Noakhali, in two days.
NALITABARI, SHERPUR: Detective Branch (DB) Of Police, in a drive, arrested two people along with 15 bottles of foreign liquor from Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.
The arrested persons are: Zakir Hossain, 28, son of late Moslem Uddin of Polashikura Village, and Montaz Ali, 34, son of Absar Ali of Andharupara Village in the upazila.
Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Polashikura area at night, and arrested the duo along with the foreign liquor.
After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Nalitabari PS, the arrested were sent to jail on Wednesday noon following a court order.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of District DB Police Mushfiqur Rahman confirmed the matter.
NOAKHALI: Two persons were arrested along with drugs in separate drives in Hatiya and Sadar upazilas of the district in two days.
A man was arrested along with 39 bottles of foreign liquor by the members of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) in Hatiya Upazila on Tuesday afternoon.
The arrested man is Rasel, a resident of Eojbalia Village in Sadar Upazila of the district.
Acting on a tip-off, a team of the BCG conducted a drive in Nalchira Ghat area in the afternoon and arrested him along with the foreign liquor.
After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Hatiya PS, the arrested was handed over to police.
BCG South Zone Media Officer Lieutenant Shafiul Kinjal confirmed the   matter.
Earlier, members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) arrested a drug peddler along with 105 yaba tablets from Sadar Upazila in the district on Monday afternoon.
The arrested man is Ismail Hossain, 35, a resident of Debipur Village in the upazila.
Acting on a tip-off, a team of DNC conducted a drive in Madina Super Market in the afternoon, and arrested him along with the yaba tablets.
Noakhali DNC Assistant Director Md Abdul Hamid confirmed the matter, adding that a case under Narcotics Control Act was filed with Sudharam Model PS.


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft