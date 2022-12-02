Video
Two men murdered in Laxmipur, Bagerhat

Published : Friday, 2 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Our Correspondents

Two men including a witness of a rape case have been murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Laxmipur and Bagerhat, in two days.
LAXMIPUR: A man was hacked to death allegedly by his younger brother in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday night over a land dispute.
The deceased was identified as Tofayel Ahmed, son of late Montazur Rahman, a resident of Dhomdhoma Dighipar area in the upazila.
Police and local sources said there had been a dispute between Tofayel and his younger brother Hossain Ahmed over land. As a sequel to it, the two brothers were locked into an altercation at around 9:30pm. At one stage of the altercation, Hossain struck his elder brother with a sharp machete, leaving Tofayel dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
However, the law enforcers have detained the accused Hossain.
Superintendent of Laxmipur Police Mahfuzzaman Ashfaq confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.
BAGERHAT: A witness of a rape case was beaten to death by miscreants in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
The deceased was identified as Shamim Hawlader, 30, son of Yusuf Hawlader, a resident of Dema Bashbaria area in Sadar Upazila.
Police and local sources said Shamim was a witness of a gang-rape case occurred in the area on July 25 last.
However, a group of miscreants including Firoz Hawlader, an accused in the rape case, attacked on Shamim in Bashbaria area at around 7pm on Tuesday and beat him indiscriminately, leaving him critically injured.
Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Bagerhat Sadar Hospital first and later, he was shifted to Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH) following the deterioration of his condition.
Later on, Shamim succumbed to his injuries at the KMCH at around 11:30pm while undergoing treatment there.
Being informed, police visited the scene, said Bagerhat District Police Media Cell Inspector SM Ashraful Alam.  
Officer-in-Charge of Bagerhat Sadar Model Police Station KM Azizul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that additional police have been deployed in the area to avoid any further unwanted situation and the law enforcers are trying to arrest those involved in the killing.


