Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 2 December, 2022, 2:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

A preparatory meeting on celebrating the Victory Day, Martyred Intellectuals Day

Published : Friday, 2 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

A preparatory meeting on celebrating the Victory Day, Martyred Intellectuals Day

A preparatory meeting on celebrating the Victory Day, Martyred Intellectuals Day

A preparatory meeting on celebrating the Victory Day, Martyred Intellectuals Day and Pirojpur Free Day was held in the DC office in the town on Thursday. Pirojpur DC Mohammed Jahedur Rahman presided over the meeting. Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Rebeka Khan, ASP (Crime and Administration) Sheikh Md Mostafizur Rahman, ADC (General) Monira Parvein and Sadar UNO Morium Jahan were also present at the meeting.    photo: observer


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mongla Port celebrates 72nd founding anniversary
Two to die, 12 get life term in rape, murder cases
Four nabbed with drugs in Sherpur, Noakhali
Two men murdered in Laxmipur, Bagerhat
A preparatory meeting on celebrating the Victory Day, Martyred Intellectuals Day
Rice millers reluctant to sign supply contract with Food Dept
Booster dose corona vaccine begins at RU Dec 5
Man drowns in Kurigram


Latest News
Morocco beat Canada 2-1 to seal last-16 spot
Belgium knocked out of World Cup after goalless draw with Croatia
French federation files complaint over disallowed goal
Brazil coach sends message of support to Pelé
Discussion on formation of Sukanta Foundation held in Gopalganj
Bomb blasts happening in Dhaka in BNP's name is a plot: Mirza Abbas
Bangladesh gets $1.59billion in remittance in November
British royals William and Kate booed at Boston basketball game
Iranian man 'shot dead' for celebrating country's World Cup loss to USA
Three drug peddlers held with cannabis in Sunamganj
Most Read News
Argentina coast past Poland 2-0 to top World Cup Group C
Bangladesh’s forex reserves fall to $33.86bn
Death-row convict hanged at Rajshahi prison
World Cup coaches welcome first female ref Frappart
Gaibandha-5 by-polls: 133 officers to face departmental actions
Alvarez apologises over Messi World Cup jersey rant
Non-stop bus strike in Rajshahi two days before BNP rally
BNP delegation at police headquarters over December 10 rally
Germany have to look towards equations even after managing victory
JU to hold butterfly fair on Friday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft