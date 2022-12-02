

A preparatory meeting on celebrating the Victory Day, Martyred Intellectuals Day and Pirojpur Free Day was held in the DC office in the town on Thursday. Pirojpur DC Mohammed Jahedur Rahman presided over the meeting. Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Rebeka Khan, ASP (Crime and Administration) Sheikh Md Mostafizur Rahman, ADC (General) Monira Parvein and Sadar UNO Morium Jahan were also present at the meeting. photo: observer