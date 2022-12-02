Video
Rice millers reluctant to sign supply contract with Food Dept

Published : Friday, 2 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Our Correspondent

BHURUNGAMARI, RANGPUR, Dec 1: Higher paddy market price and two per cent tax at source barred millers of Bhurungamari Upazila in  the district to sign contract with Department of Food (DoF) in time.
With no response from rice millers, the date of the contract signing expired on November 26. So, the  government procurement of rice has been uncertain in the upazila.
In the running 2022-2023 season, the government rice procurement target has been fixed at 3,651.99 tonnes at the rate of Tk 42 per kg.
There are a total of 133 rice mills in the upazila. Till November 26, no miller has signed contract with the DoF.
 But to make the millers responsive, the contract signing time has been extended to December 8.
Bhurungamari Upazila Food Controller Md Abdul Ahad said, at present the market price of paddy is Tk 1,100-1,200 per maund; millers are not interested in giving rice to the government godowns due to imposition of 2 per cent tax at source; but it is being tried officially to comprise it.
General Secretary of Upazila Rice Mills Owners Association and Andharijarh Union Chairman Jabed Ali Mandal said, paddy is selling at a higher price in the market; also paddy arrival in the market is not adequate; it is not possible to supply rice to godowns by purchasing paddy at an exorbitant price. Besides, two per cent tax at source has been imposed on total bills, which discouraged millers, he added.


