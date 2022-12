RAJSHAHI, Dec 1: Rajshahi University (RU) announced to hold a two-day booster dose programme from December 5 to December 6.

The announcement was released by RU public relations office on Wednesday.

Teachers, students, officers and employees and their family members can receive vaccines at Shaheed Sukhranjan Samada Student Cultural Centre (TSCC) of the university from 9 am to 2 pm every day.