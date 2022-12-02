Man drowns in Kurigram

KURIGRAM, Dec 1: A man drowned in the Brahmaputra River in Rajibpur Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Salim Uddin, 50, a resident of Dhakaiapara Village under Dewanganj Upazila in Jamalpur.

It was learnt that the man drowned while he was trying to cross the Brahmaputra River in Rajibpur Upazila of the district in the morning by swimming to return home after working in a paddy field as there were no boats.

On information, members of fire service and civil defence rushed in, and recovered the body after five hours of frantic effort.









