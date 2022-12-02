Woman crushed under train at Bijoynagar

BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA, Dec 1: A woman was crushed under a train in Bijoynagar Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

According to police and local sources, a train hit the woman in Mahesh Kajimura Village under Bishnupur Union in the upazila in the morning, leaving her dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.









