Laxmipur people suffer for severe cold

LAXMIPUR, Dec 1: Low-income people are suffering hardship due to their decreasing daily earnings amid severe cooling in the district.

The intolerable cooling has been prevailing in the district since Friday afternoon because of northern Himalayan breeze. From Saturday morning locals started not to go out amid cooling. With the severe cooling, people movement started coming down. But amid bone-chilling cold, few day-earning people were seen on road for earning livelihood. But passengers were seen thinly. Rickshaw-pullers and CNG auto-drivers were seen passing idle times.

But the roadside sale of hot Halua-Ruti and Bapa Pitha have gone up.

Rickshaw-puller Noor Mia, 48, said, "I got onto road at 9 am. So far I have got Tk 15 only."

A battery-run auto-rickshaw driver Siddiq Mia, 38, said, "Since the morning I have got a fare of Tk 30 from Kalibazar. It is less than the cost of fuel."

Due to the sudden cold, children and old men are getting affected by different cold-related diseases including fever, tough breath, asthma and pneumonia.

