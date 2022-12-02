Two martyred FFs recalled in Khulna

KHULNA, Dec 1: Batiaghata Upazila Muktijoddha Command Council in the district recalled two martyred freedom fighters (FFs) in a befitting manner on Tuesday last.

Jyotish Mondal of Sundarmahal Village of Surkhali Union in Batiaghata Upazila and Abdul Aziz of Moukhali Village of Chandkhali Union in Paikgachha Upazila joined the Liberation War in the very beginning. They embraced martyrdom in a fierce battle at Baroaria Bazar on that day in 1971.

Marking the 52nd martyrdom of these FFs, Muktijoddha Command Council held different programmes including paying homage to the monument at Bararia Bazar.

Among others, Awami League's District Unit President Sheikh Harun-ur-Rashid and Batiaghata Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sheikh Nurul Alam, were present at the recall meeting.

A commemoration meeting was held on the Baroaria Bazar premises with Batiaghata Commander of Mujib Bahini (BLF) Binoy Krisna Sarker in the chair.

Sheikh Harun-ur-Rashid, also chairman of Khulna Zilla Parishad, addressed the meeting as the chief guest.

BLF Mukitijoddha and their co-fighters also addressed the meeting.

The chief guest recalled contribution of FFs including Joytish and Aziz during the War.

While talking to the Observer, Commander of Mujib Bahini (BLF) Binoy Krishna Sarker, 73, has given the description of fight against the Razakar Bahini at the Baroaria Bazaar.

"It was two weeks left for victory. We killed many Pakistani army and Razakar members and destroyed their camps one after another at the southern part of Khulna," he said.

"On November 27, we received a message that Razakar Bahini chief of Batiaghata Mony Golder and his men gang-raped a young housewife Gurudasi in Baroaria Bazar area," he said.

"Earlier, Mony Golder and his men killed her husband Gurupada Mondal, elder daughter and a class ten student Anjali, younger daughter Parul and minor boy Khokon, and looted their valuables and torched the house," he further said.

"It was the midnight on November 28, 1971, when as many as 150 FFs led by me attacked the Razakar camp at the two-storey residence of Mony Golder at Baroaria Bazar from three directions except the north. An FFs group led by me fired at the Razakar Bahini. FFs Joytish Mondal, Abdul Aziz, Mukul Biswas, Ram Krismna Biswas, Nurul Islam, Anwar Hossain, Amar, Subodh, Haripada, Chandra Kanta, Tapan, Didar, Alauddin, Mobarak, and Omar Ali, among others, were with us," he also said.

While giving a description of the night, Binoy Sarker in a grieved voice said, "Another group led by Joytish and several FFs went close to the Razakar camp. Our brave hero Joytish was trying hard to block several Razakars advancing towards the camp. Ultimately, he fought with utmost courage near the camp area killing several Razakars and destroying their den until embracing martyrdom."

Another co-fighter Abdul Aziz of my team also embraced martyrdom while the sun was peeping out of the horizon spreading its glow in the sky. The FFs group continued battle for more one and a half hours, and at one stage the remaining Razakars left the scene, he added.

The brave son of the soil Joytish was cremated in Sundarmahal Village while Aziz was buried in his family graveyard in Paikgachha Upazila, he added.

FFs of Batiaghata were very upset with the martyrdom of Joytish and Aziz but did not lose their courage. They met again in their headquarters at Naihati High School in Rupsha Upazila and took oath for more battle until they achieve the cherished independence under the leadership of No. 9 Sector Commander M A Zalil and Chief of Mujib Bahini of Greater Khulna Kamruzzaman Tuku.

"The battle at Baroaria Bazar remains a glorious chapter in our history of the great Liberation War," Sarker maintained.











